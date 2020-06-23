UAE Fatwa Council praises Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit this year’s Hajj to local Muslims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The UAE Fatwa Council praised the decision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia to limit this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Muslims of various nationalities residing in the kingdom, to protect the safety and health of people and facilitate the pilgrimage.

The council stressed that everyone has to follow the instructions of the Saudi government, highlighting its responsibility to take care of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and protect their health.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the UAE Fatwa Council, said that the decision is in the interest of all Muslims, due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Muslims support Saudi Arabia and appreciate its management and supervision of the Hajj, as well as its keenness to ensure the safety of pilgrims, he added.