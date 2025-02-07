UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of France

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The UAE Federal Supreme Court has approved the extradition of the accused Mehdi Charafa, a French national, to the relevant authorities in the Republic of France, following an extradition request filed with the UAE government on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The decision was made following the completion of all legal procedures by the accused, and in accordance with the extradition agreement signed between the UAE and the Republic of France on May 2nd, 2007.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court issued a decision approving the accused’s extradition. Consequently, the accused appealed the decision to the Federal Supreme Court, which rejected the appeal and approved the extradition during a session held on 14th January 2025.

These procedures reflect the UAE’s commitment to continued collaboration with international partners in the pursuit of international justice.

The extradition agreement with the Republic of France is one of more than 45 agreements signed in recent years with several countries, with the UAE committed to pursuing further accords in this regard.

These agreements firmly demonstrate the keenness of the UAE to enhance cooperation on legal and judicial matters according to the best international practices in this field, aiming to reinforce efforts that combat global crimes.