UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional Justice in Kazakhstan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal Supreme Court of the United Arab Emirates took part in the International Forum on Constitutional Justice titled “Peace and the Future Through Law,” which was held in Astana to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The UAE delegation was led by Counsellor Mohammed Albadi Al-Dhaheri, the President of the Federal Supreme Court, and included Judge Shihab Abdulrahman Al Hammadi of the Federal Supreme Court and Mohammed Saeed Nasser Al Shibli, Director of Support Services at the Court.

At the conclusion of the forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received the heads of the participating delegations.

In his address, the President of the Federal Supreme Court underscored the importance of the forum as a platform for sharing expertise and exchanging perspectives on how to harness the law in building a peaceful, just, and cooperative international future.

He highlighted the essential role of constitutional courts in upholding constitutional justice through oversight of the constitutionality of laws and regulations. He noted that the UAE Federal Supreme Court, through its constitutional chamber, has played a pivotal role in establishing and advancing constitutional justice. He further emphasised that the UAE’s success in implementing an electronic litigation system has greatly facilitated access to constitutional justice and streamlined judicial procedures.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Dhaheri met with senior judicial leaders in Kazakhstan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on judicial and legislative developments.