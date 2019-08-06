UrduPoint.com
UAE Federation Library's Digital Content Launched On Zayed Accession Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE Federation Library's digital content launched on Zayed Accession Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) On the occasion of the Accession Day of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who assumed leadership in Abu Dhabi on 6th August 1966, the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, launched the digital content of the UAE Federation library, which has more than five million electronic sources in the fields of science, knowledge, arts, and literature.

Prof. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the ECSSR, said, "On this national and historic day, which is dear to our hearts, we affirm the approach of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed, who established a state of civilisation based on science and knowledge. Sheikh Zayed opened universities throughout the country to provide UAE students the opportunity to receive a quality education.

"He also established centres for studies and research to support researchers in various fields of science. Sheikh Zayed sent national students to developed countries to study the most recent scientific disciplines. These students are now qualified to participate in the building of our beloved state. This led to an educational renaissance praised by everyone."

Sheikh Zayed, Al-Suwaidi added, held education as a priority in his thoughts and approach to national development.

He supported and developed education programmes in the country to increase the knowledge of Emirati citizens based on scientific methodology. This has enabled them to participate in the process and maintenance of the cultural development of the state.

He quoted Sheikh Zayed, who once said, "The book is the container of science, civilisation, culture, knowledge, literature, and arts. Nations are not only measured by their material wealth, but by their cultural originality as well. The book is the basis of the originality of the nations and the key factor in developing it."

Al-Suwaidi explained that the ECSSR is interested in providing scientific electronic sources that enable the UAE to keep up with the latest innovations, in light of the directives of the UAE leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who have been interested in modern means of transmitting knowledge worldwide.

