UAE Fencing Team wins first place at Arab Youth Fencing Championship in Bahrain

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) The UAE Fencing Team, which returned home today, won the first place in the Arab Youth Fencing Championship, acquiring a record 18 medals, with five golds, four silvers and nine bronzes.

Saudi Arabia came in second with 15 medals while Kuwait came in third with seven.

Dr.

Huda Abdel Rahman Al Matroushi, Head of the Asian Women’s Fencing Committee and Secretary-General of the UAE Fencing Federation, expressed her happiness at achieving the first place at the championship.

The final day of the championship, yesterday, was attended by Sheikh Ibrahim bin Salman Al Khalifa, President of the Bahraini Fencing Federation, Vice President of the Arab Federation and Chairman of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Organising Committee, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalid bin Salman bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, along with Dr. Al Matroushi and several key figures from the Arab and Bahraini fencing federations.