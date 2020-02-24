UrduPoint.com
UAE Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary Discuss Ties

Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ties

In a bid to strengthen the UAE’s international relations, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met today with the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, was also present at the meeting.

Al Tayer expressed his keenness to increase cooperation between the UAE and the United States in all fields of mutual interest, particularly the financial and investment sector.

"The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen the nation’s relations with the United States, as well as their strategic partnership and prospects of joint cooperation, in order to discuss and identify potential financial opportunities in the two countries that would promote sustainable economic growth," he affirmed.

The two sides noted that there are great opportunities for the UAE and the United States to enhance cooperation between them, and to explore new and promising opportunities in various fields of mutual interest, stressing the importance of strategic partnerships in promoting the growth and prosperity of the region.

