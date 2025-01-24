Open Menu

UAE Finish Second In 3rd Stage Of Tour Down Under In Melbourne

Published January 24, 2025

UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) MELBOURNE, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – Ecuadorian professional road racing cyclist Jhonatan Narváez, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, finished second in the third stage of the Tour Down Under, Melbourne, Australia.

ThE strong performance moved him up to second place overall, just eight seconds behind the leader.

Teammate Jay Vine also climbed to eighth in the general classification, setting the team up well for the remaining stages.

Narváez, 27, climbed nine places in the general classification, thanks to an additional six seconds, to claim second place, eight seconds behind the new leader, Javier Romo. Meanwhile, Jay Vine moved up to eighth place in the general classification, seven seconds behind his teammate.

