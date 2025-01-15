UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector opportunities

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 08:33 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The UAE-Finland Business Forum was held today in Dubai, attended by Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland; Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE's Ambassador to Finland, along with a number of officials and business leaders from both countries.
The forum was organised under the patronage of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), in cooperation with the Embassy of Finland in the UAE and Business Finland, as part of the visit of a business delegation of over 35 major Finnish companies with the Prime Minister of Finland.
The business forum, which hosted over 100 participants, focused on ways to increase bilateral trade, foster cooperation, and exchange expertise in areas such as innovation.
It also explored partnership opportunities and knowledge exchange in sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, advanced industries, and education, with an emphasis on enhancing private sector opportunities to develop these partnerships.
In his opening speech, the Prime Minister of Finland emphasised the strong trade relations between Finland and the UAE in recent years, praising the UAE’s development in various fields, which has earned it an esteemed international position. He described the business forum as an important platform to enhance cooperation, explore opportunities, and identify new partnership areas for the future.
Humaid Mohammed bin Salem highlighted the strong commercial and cultural ties between the UAE and Finland, considering the forum an exceptional opportunity to further develop and expand these relations in ways that achieve mutual developmental goals.
