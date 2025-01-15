Open Menu

UAE-Finland Business Council Discusses Enhancing Trade Exchange, Private Sector Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 08:33 PM

UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector opportunities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The UAE-Finland Business Forum was held today in Dubai, attended by Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland; Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE's Ambassador to Finland, along with a number of officials and business leaders from both countries.

The forum was organised under the patronage of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), in cooperation with the Embassy of Finland in the UAE and Business Finland, as part of the visit of a business delegation of over 35 major Finnish companies with the Prime Minister of Finland.

The business forum, which hosted over 100 participants, focused on ways to increase bilateral trade, foster cooperation, and exchange expertise in areas such as innovation.

It also explored partnership opportunities and knowledge exchange in sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, advanced industries, and education, with an emphasis on enhancing private sector opportunities to develop these partnerships.

In his opening speech, the Prime Minister of Finland emphasised the strong trade relations between Finland and the UAE in recent years, praising the UAE’s development in various fields, which has earned it an esteemed international position. He described the business forum as an important platform to enhance cooperation, explore opportunities, and identify new partnership areas for the future.

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem highlighted the strong commercial and cultural ties between the UAE and Finland, considering the forum an exceptional opportunity to further develop and expand these relations in ways that achieve mutual developmental goals.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exchange Business Education Chambers Of Commerce UAE Dubai Visit Salem Finland From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing t ..

UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..

1 minute ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai I ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..

1 minute ago
 Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increas ..

Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet su ..

2 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, inno ..

SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector

2 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of s ..

Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declarati ..

2 minutes ago
 BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Shar ..

BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant

3 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sess ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..

3 minutes ago
 CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual ..

CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual growth

3 minutes ago
 Department of Energy, Aldar to advance energy, wat ..

Department of Energy, Aldar to advance energy, water efficiency

3 minutes ago
 Solar and Clean Energy Conference opens in Abu Dha ..

Solar and Clean Energy Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance, Chartered Institute of Purcha ..

Ministry of Finance, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply sign MoU

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches UAE’s largest art ..

Ministry of Education launches UAE’s largest art competition for public school ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East