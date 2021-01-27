UrduPoint.com
UAE, Finland Convene Inaugural Virtual Joint Committee Meeting

UAE, Finland convene inaugural virtual joint committee meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and Matti Anttonen, Permanent State Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, today convened the inaugural virtual meeting of the UAE-Finland Joint Committee.

During the meeting, both sides discussed foreign policy issues of interest to both countries.

In his remarks, Al Sayegh affirmed the strength of the two countries’ bilateral relationship and underscored the growing cooperation that the UAE and Finland have enjoyed over the years, including increased economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

"The convening of the inaugural meeting of the UAE-Finland Joint Committee is a distinguished step forward in advancing bilateral cooperation and coordination between our governments.

The UAE considers Finland an important partner in trade, economic exchange, and tourism, and we look forward to expanding shared opportunities for growth and prosperity through the activities of the Joint Committee," Al Sayegh stated.

Both sides also offered presentations on the economies of the UAE and Finland against the backdrop of a broader discussion on the global economy and international trade.

For his part, Anttonen thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting and affirmed his government’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, noting that the meeting enabled both sides to discuss key political and economic issues of mutual interest.

