UAE, Finland Explore Enhancing Educational Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, met with Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, at the Zayed Educational Complex in Dubai, to discuss means of strengthening educational cooperation to achieve shared national educational goals.
The meeting explored key topics, including fostering innovation in education, promoting academic collaboration and modern teaching methods. It featured an exchange of successful practices in curriculum design, innovative teaching approaches, teacher training programmes, alongside reviewing Finland’s regional educational practices.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Qasim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Amna Mahmoud, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Finland, Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE, along with senior officials from both parties.
During the meeting, Sarah Al Amiri emphasised the Ministry of Education’s commitment to leveraging global educational expertise, particularly Finland’s, to foster partnerships that enhance the national education system’s competitiveness and overall outcomes.
Al Amiri underscored the robust academic and educational ties with Finland, emphasising that the meeting aimed to bolster cooperation, foster partnerships and exchange experiences. She underlined the shared commitment to advancing the national educational system and achieving its strategic vision.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri accompanied the Finnish delegation on a tour of the Zayed Educational Complex. She emphasised its advanced facilities, including state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, playgrounds, and creative spaces, designed to align with the UAE’s academic aspirations and foster a culture of innovation as a sustainable approach in education.
Recent Stories
China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand
UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..
Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR
Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..
Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award
SEC reviews report on honey production development project
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Finland explore enhancing educational cooperation4 minutes ago
-
China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand5 minutes ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize celebrates innovators driving global progress at 2025 Awards5 minutes ago
-
UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, investment ties5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award35 minutes ago
-
SEC reviews report on honey production development project35 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait2 hours ago
-
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open2 hours ago
-
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures2 hours ago
-
UAE President attends official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week3 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to $82.31 pb3 hours ago
-
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action3 hours ago