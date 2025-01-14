Open Menu

UAE, Finland Explore Enhancing Educational Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, met with Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, at the Zayed Educational Complex in Dubai, to discuss means of strengthening educational cooperation to achieve shared national educational goals.

The meeting explored key topics, including fostering innovation in education, promoting academic collaboration and modern teaching methods. It featured an exchange of successful practices in curriculum design, innovative teaching approaches, teacher training programmes, alongside reviewing Finland’s regional educational practices.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Qasim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Amna Mahmoud, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Finland, Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE, along with senior officials from both parties.

During the meeting, Sarah Al Amiri emphasised the Ministry of Education’s commitment to leveraging global educational expertise, particularly Finland’s, to foster partnerships that enhance the national education system’s competitiveness and overall outcomes.

Al Amiri underscored the robust academic and educational ties with Finland, emphasising that the meeting aimed to bolster cooperation, foster partnerships and exchange experiences. She underlined the shared commitment to advancing the national educational system and achieving its strategic vision.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri accompanied the Finnish delegation on a tour of the Zayed Educational Complex. She emphasised its advanced facilities, including state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, playgrounds, and creative spaces, designed to align with the UAE’s academic aspirations and foster a culture of innovation as a sustainable approach in education.

