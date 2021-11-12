UrduPoint.com

UAE, Finland Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation In Geological Survey And Mineral Exploration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) explored prospects for joint cooperation in areas of geological survey and mineral exploration.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, welcomed in Abu Dhabi a delegation from the GTK, highlighting the close partnership between the two countries in mining and geology.

The two sides reviewed projects being implemented by GTK in a number of countries and shed light on the UAE strategy for future of mineral resources.

