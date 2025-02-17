UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour is coming to the UAE! FIFA has announced the tour's Asian launch, with the UAE visit scheduled for February 22nd to 24th.

A prestigious series of events has been planned at Abu Dhabi's most iconic landmarks, including Al Ain, to celebrate the tournament and engage football fans worldwide. Al Ain Club will be the first club in the Asian continent to host the cup tour.

In the meantime, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described the new FIFA Club World Cup™ trophy as the “start of a new history” at an event in New York, United States, to mark the official launch of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour, which will give supporters around the globe the unique opportunity to see the biggest prize in world club football in person, according to FIFA website today.

The new trophy, designed by FIFA and created in collaboration with global luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co., will make its way through the cities of all 32 participating clubs in the months ahead, enthralling fans as part of the build-up to the most inclusive, merit-based competition ever.

Taking place in 11 Host Cities across 12 stadiums in the US, beginning Saturday, 14 June in Miami, the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ will conclude on Sunday, 13 July at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, where the winner will be presented with an inimitable piece of silverware befitting the greatest spectacle in club football history.