UrduPoint.com

UAE Flag A Symbol Of Our Union, Source Of Our Pride, Sovereignty: Fujairah Ruler

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE flag a symbol of our union, source of our pride, sovereignty: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said every day in the UAE is Labour Day and Flag Day, which are occasions to celebrate the distinguished national cohesion of the Emirati people.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is advancing steadily towards the future and living its most prosperous era, due to the wisdom of its leadership and the determination of its youth, he added.

"On this precious occasion for all of us, the UAE’s flag is being raised high across the nation while the national anthem is playing on this blessed land.

The great people of this country are also reiterating their vows of loyalty under the flag of the UAE, crowning the ambitions of the Founding Fathers and celebrating patriotism and the cohesion between the leadership and people," Sheikh Hamad stressed.

The country will continue its hard work and loyal efforts to achieve its objectives and strategic visions, while defying the impossible and maintaining its historic traditions, by shaping a prosperous present and foreseeing the future, he further added.

Related Topics

UAE All Labour

Recent Stories

Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for ..

Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for GMIS2021

4 minutes ago
 Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

8 minutes ago
 More investigation needed on Tigray genocide claim ..

More investigation needed on Tigray genocide claims: UN

8 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Dr Shah ..

Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 minutes ago
 Iran says stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of ..

Iran says stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman1

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.