UAE flag a symbol of our union, source of our pride, sovereignty: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said every day in the UAE is Labour Day and Flag Day, which are occasions to celebrate the distinguished national cohesion of the Emirati people.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is advancing steadily towards the future and living its most prosperous era, due to the wisdom of its leadership and the determination of its youth, he added.

"On this precious occasion for all of us, the UAE’s flag is being raised high across the nation while the national anthem is playing on this blessed land.

The great people of this country are also reiterating their vows of loyalty under the flag of the UAE, crowning the ambitions of the Founding Fathers and celebrating patriotism and the cohesion between the leadership and people," Sheikh Hamad stressed.

The country will continue its hard work and loyal efforts to achieve its objectives and strategic visions, while defying the impossible and maintaining its historic traditions, by shaping a prosperous present and foreseeing the future, he further added.