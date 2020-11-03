UAE Flag Day gives Emiratis opportunity to reaffirm their allegiance and patriotism: Maktoum bin Mohammed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai said that the UAE Flag Day is an important national occasion that gives Emiratis an opportunity to renew their commitment to realising the ideals of country's wise leadership and achieving national goals.

"On Flag Day, Emiratis across the UAE stand before the nation’s flag to reaffirm their allegiance and patriotism. It is an occasion to remember our promise to build on our achievements and create a better future for the coming generations. We will continue to develop our country and follow the principles of our founding fathers and leaders that have empowered the youth to make a mark in every sphere of life," Sheikh Maktoum stated.

"We remember the efforts of our founding fathers and honour the fundamental values on which the nation was established, which have helped create an environment of peace and harmony for every citizen and resident.

Our wise leadership today is walking the same path and working to convert our founding fathers’ values into initiatives and projects that enhance the people’s quality of life," he added.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai noted that the UAE flag has become a symbol of peace, tolerance and humanitarian ideals all over the world. The leadership is keen to extend a helping hand to underprivileged people around the world, without any discrimination based on race or religion.

"The UAE’s flag has flown high in the global arena, and we have the capabilities to make a significant contribution to shaping the future of the world. Our flag will always be a symbol for development, excellence and global competitiveness," Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed went on to say.

He paid tribute to all those who have made sacrifices for the nation and worked to raise the UAE’s status as a beacon of peace, hope and prosperity.