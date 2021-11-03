UAE Flag Day is an occasion to recommit ourselves to advancing our nation’s progress: Hamdan bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said that the UAE Flag Day is an occasion for citizens to renew their commitment to the nation. The UAE flag inspires a strong sense of national loyalty and belonging among the country’s citizens, he added.

Initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Flag Day celebrations bring together the country’s citizens to express their allegiance to the nation and their love for their homeland, Sheikh Hamdan went on to say.

Coinciding with the Year of 50 celebrations, this year’s UAE Flag Day is being marked half a century after the birth of the Union.

"The UAE flag will always be a symbol of national pride that represents the country’s unique identity and values. Our nation’s flag constantly reminds us to keep striving to achieve greater heights and go the extra mile to accomplish the highest excellence in everything that we do, so that our efforts will benefit all of humanity," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

He called on all Emiratis to strengthen their efforts to accelerate the country’s development and raise its status among the global community of nations. The Flag Day is an occasion to recommit to our responsibilities and renew our pledge to strive for our nation’s progress, he concluded.