UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), underlined the Flag Day's significance as a symbol of unity, pride, and national identity for the UAE.

In a speech marking the occasion, Kruse said, "Today, we stand united in front of our cherished flag, a symbol of our unity, strength, and unwavering connection to our beloved nation. Flag Day is a moment to reaffirm our loyalty to the country, its leadership, and its people as we wholeheartedly commit ourselves to contribute to its continued success.

“This day is celebrated by every Emirati, resident, and all who hold a deep affection for the nation, known for its values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace, and who cherish its land with the utmost devotion.

He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE.

"As the National Human Rights Institution, we remain steadfast in our commitment to collaborate with our national partners in upholding human values. Together, we work tirelessly towards further prosperity for the people of the UAE, drawing inspiration from the values of dedication and selflessness in our noble mission, always under the banner of pride," Kruse concluded.