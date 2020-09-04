UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in fight against COVID-19

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Damascus today received the second batch of medical aid sent by the UAE to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the Syrian medical sector in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

A medical aid aircraft dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) arrived in Damascus Friday, carrying 25 tonnes of medications and medical supplies and equipment as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to the global pandemic. The first aid plane arrived on Sunday.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the aircraft transported significant quantities of medicines and medical supplies and equipment that will benefit thousands of healthcare workers, pointing out that the aid is part of the ERC’s related initiatives launched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and under the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The UAE is exerting significant efforts to help friendly countries overcome the current health crisis and support them in reinforcing their health capacities, Al Falahi added, noting that the ERC dispatched the shipment in coordination with its Syrian counterpart, under the framework of their joint cooperation.

The medical aid includes basic supplies used to maintain the precautionary and preventive measures aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic, assist front-line medical staff and support their efforts to contain the virus in Syria, he further added.

For his part, Abdul Hakim Al Nuaimi, UAE's charge d'affaires in Syria, said: "The aid, which is the second of its kind following the first batch that arrived in Damascus on Sunday, falls with the UAE's international response to the global pandemic."

He thanked all those who facilitated the dispatch of the medical assistance to Syria.