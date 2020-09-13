UrduPoint.com
UAE Flies Third Batch Of Medical Aid To Syria In Fight Against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) Damascus today received the third batch of medical aid sent by the UAE to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the Syrian medical sector in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

A medical aid aircraft dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, arrived in Damascus Sunday, carrying medications and medical supplies and equipment as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to the global pandemic. The first and second batches arrived last week in the Syrian capital.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the aircraft transported significant quantities of medicines and medical supplies and equipment that will benefit thousands of healthcare workers, pointing out that the aid is part of the ERC’s related initiatives launched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and under the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

"The UAE is making significant efforts to help friendly countries overcome the current health crisis and support them in reinforcing their health capacities, Al Falahi added, noting that the ERC dispatched the shipment in coordination with its Syrian counterpart, under the framework of their joint cooperation."

The medical aid includes essential supplies used to maintain the precautionary and preventive measures aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic, assist front-line medical staff and support their efforts to contain the virus in Syria, he further added.

