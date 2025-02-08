Open Menu

UAE Floating Hospital Admitted 30 Palestinian Patients Since Start Of Ceasefire

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 09:45 AM

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

AL ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) As part of the ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’, the UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish has admitted around 30 patients from Gaza since the start of the ceasefire and the resumption of medical evacuations through the Rafah crossing.

Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al-Kaabi, the Medical Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, said that the hospital has provided medical services to 7,534 patients since the launch of its services for Palestinian people. It has also performed 2,561 surgical procedures across various specialties, provided physical therapy services to approximately 2,850 cases, and fitted 21 prosthetic limbs for patients in need.

He emphasised that the UAE Floating Hospital will continue to provide its medical services to Palestinian patients in accordance with the highest medical and humanitarian standards, reflecting the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting relief efforts and delivering comprehensive healthcare to those in need.

The Floating Hospital is part of ongoing humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians and providing specialised medical services, including emergency surgeries, Primary healthcare, and advanced treatment, all under the supervision of qualified medical staff and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, he noted.

He further affirmed that this initiative embodies the UAE’s values of humanitarian solidarity, prioritising human well-being and health, while ensuring sustainable support to enhance the quality of life for affected communities.

