UAE Floating Hospital In Al-Arish Treats Thousands Of Palestinians In First Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:16 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish, Egypt, has delivered comprehensive medical care to Palestinians displaced from Gaza in its first year, including treatment for over 7,700 patients, more than 2,700 surgeries, over 3,000 physiotherapy sessions, and the fitting of 23 prosthetic limbs.
The hospital began operations on 24th February 2024 in Al-Arish Port as part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiative ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’, directed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The hospital continues to deliver round-the-clock medical care by an Emirati medical and administrative team working alongside an Indonesian medical personnel. It is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department, and laboratories, with a capacity of 100 patient beds and an additional 100 for accompanying relatives.
Over the past year, the team has successfully conducted complex procedures, including laparoscopic surgeries for patients with severe injuries.
The hospital has also expanded its services by opening a physiotherapy department, which can perform up to 15 surgeries and 25 physiotherapy sessions daily. Since its launch, over 3,000 physiotherapy sessions have helped patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, said, “With the dedication of specialised medical teams and state-of-the-art equipment, we have treated thousands of patients and performed hundreds of critical surgeries. We remain committed to providing the highest standards of medical and humanitarian care, easing the suffering of the injured and fostering hope for recovery.”
Beyond medical care, the hospital has organised social and recreational activities, including programmes for children, to boost morale and hope. It has also hosted visits from medical and humanitarian delegations, as well as Emirati and international officials, underscoring ongoing support for its mission.
Recent Stories
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year31 seconds ago
-
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief32 minutes ago
-
Korea's net overseas financial assets surpass $1 tln for first time in 20241 hour ago
-
UAE President orders release of 1,295 inmates ahead of Ramadan2 hours ago
-
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah10 hours ago
-
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years11 hours ago
-
LuLu Financial Holdings: $19 billion in annual transactions; UAE leading market11 hours ago
-
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 202512 hours ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days12 hours ago
-
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, Central Asia & Azerba ..12 hours ago
-
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition 202512 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber provide 100 tonnes of ..12 hours ago