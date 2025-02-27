Open Menu

UAE Floating Hospital In Al-Arish Treats Thousands Of Palestinians In First Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:16 PM

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish, Egypt, has delivered comprehensive medical care to Palestinians displaced from Gaza in its first year, including treatment for over 7,700 patients, more than 2,700 surgeries, over 3,000 physiotherapy sessions, and the fitting of 23 prosthetic limbs.

The hospital began operations on 24th February 2024 in Al-Arish Port as part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiative ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’, directed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The hospital continues to deliver round-the-clock medical care by an Emirati medical and administrative team working alongside an Indonesian medical personnel. It is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department, and laboratories, with a capacity of 100 patient beds and an additional 100 for accompanying relatives.

Over the past year, the team has successfully conducted complex procedures, including laparoscopic surgeries for patients with severe injuries.

The hospital has also expanded its services by opening a physiotherapy department, which can perform up to 15 surgeries and 25 physiotherapy sessions daily. Since its launch, over 3,000 physiotherapy sessions have helped patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, said, “With the dedication of specialised medical teams and state-of-the-art equipment, we have treated thousands of patients and performed hundreds of critical surgeries. We remain committed to providing the highest standards of medical and humanitarian care, easing the suffering of the injured and fostering hope for recovery.”

Beyond medical care, the hospital has organised social and recreational activities, including programmes for children, to boost morale and hope. It has also hosted visits from medical and humanitarian delegations, as well as Emirati and international officials, underscoring ongoing support for its mission.

