UAE FNC General Secretariat, Bahraini Shura Council Discuss Cooperation In Parliamentary Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE FNC General Secretariat, Bahraini Shura Council discuss cooperation in parliamentary media

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Federal National Council (FNC) held a virtual meeting with Bahrain's Consultative Council (Shura Council) to exchange expertise and enhance cooperation in the field of parliamentary media.

The meeting was attended by Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliamentary Communication at the FNC, Dr. Fawzia Yousef Al Jeeb, Assistant Secretary-General for Relations, Media and Research Affairs, at the Bahraini Shura Council, and members of the media teams of both councils.

Al Basti gave a presentation on the roles and tasks performed by the Parliamentary Communication Sector in its various departments and sections, and its tireless efforts to ensure the continuous development of parliamentary media work. She also underscored the work of the FNC's Parliamentary Media Department, and its efforts to leverage social media platforms to raise awareness of parliamentary work and the achievements of the FNC.

Al Basti highlighted the existing cooperation between the two councils, especially during their participation in regional and international parliamentary forums, commending the distinguished media work of the Shura Council.

For her part, Dr. Al Jeeb said that the meeting comes within their efforts to learn more about the FNC's distinctive experience in parliamentary media, and joining the councils' efforts to enhance cooperation between GCC parliaments, and strengthen their active role, both locally and globally, by offering media, research and technical support and assistance.

Al Jeeb gave a presentation on the work of the Shura Council's across the fields of public and international relations, media and communication, and research, underscoring their continuous efforts to expand their media efforts, build more community partnerships and enhance awareness of the Shura Council's work.

