UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Gennaro Migliore, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), in Vienna, to discuss ways of boosting parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and PAM.

During the meeting, Ghobash congratulated Migliore on being elected PAM’s president and lauded his efforts to improve the relations between PAM’s member parliaments, stressing the FNC’s keenness to participate in the assembly’s activities since the approval of its membership during the 14th PAM General Assembly meeting in February. He also invited Migliore to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai hosted by the UAE next month.

The meeting then addressed the UAE’s efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, and its role in addressing extremist ideas by reinforcing religious awareness and promoting the culture of moderation and tolerance.

Migliore commended the UAE’s approach to supporting peace, security and stability in the region and highlighted its key role in combatting terrorism and extremism, most notably its hosting of the Hedayah Centre, which is the first of its kind in the region and aims to address violent extremism, as well as the Sawab Centre, which is a global initiative aimed at countering the promotional activities of terrorist groups.

He then lauded the country’s role in providing humanitarian aid and protecting children during crises and disasters while highlighting the importance of the membership of the UAE, represented by the FNC, in PAM, and praising the FNC’s active work and regional and international activities.

The UAE is appreciated and respected by the world for supporting global stability and peace and successfully organising major events, he added while affirming his keenness to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.