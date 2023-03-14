MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met here Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, and President of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The two sides discussed ways of bolstering joint action through parliamentary diplomacy in order to serve mutual interests and aspirations of the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

They also stressed the importance of exchanging bilateral visits to serve common interests, strengthen parliamentary cooperation, and support the prominent role of the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain in ensuring security and stability, achieving progress and prosperity, spreading peace and serving humanity.

Bahrain is hosting the 146th Assembly and related meetings from 11th to 15th March, under the theme "Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance".