UrduPoint.com

UAE FNC Speaker, Speaker Of Bahrain's Council Of Representatives Discuss Parliamentary Diplomacy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UAE FNC Speaker, Speaker of Bahrain&#039;s Council of Representatives discuss parliamentary diplomacy

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met here Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, and President of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The two sides discussed ways of bolstering joint action through parliamentary diplomacy in order to serve mutual interests and aspirations of the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

They also stressed the importance of exchanging bilateral visits to serve common interests, strengthen parliamentary cooperation, and support the prominent role of the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain in ensuring security and stability, achieving progress and prosperity, spreading peace and serving humanity.

Bahrain is hosting the 146th Assembly and related meetings from 11th to 15th March, under the theme "Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance".

Related Topics

Assembly UAE Ipu Progress Bahrain March From

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.