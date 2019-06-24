UAE following a strategy of tolerance, openness to international community: Director-General of Hedayah Centre

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Hedayah International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism and Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, stated that due to its leadership’s directives, the UAE is following a strategy of tolerance and openness to the international community, through involving its citizens, media and religious organisations.

He also pointed outhat declaring 2019 as a Year for Tolerance in the UAE represents its leadership’s will to establish an open and tolerant community.

Dr. Al Nuaimi made this statement while heading a UAE delegation participating in an international conference on cohesive communities in Singapore, organised by the Rajaratnam school of International Studies at Nanyang University.

The conference was also attended by Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore, His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, as well as government officials, researchers, and representatives of civil society organisations from around 50 countries.

In his intervention, Dr. Al Nuaimi explained the UAE’s policy to establish the foundations of tolerance in a country that is home to over 200 nationalities from different cultures, religions and races living and working in harmony and coexistence, which is a source of pride and strength.

This social, religious and racial cohesion is an integral part of the UAE’s past and present, he added.

In her speech, President Yacob highlighted the importance of social and religious harmony in maintaining community cohesion and solidarity and countering racial and religious issues that threaten the values and survival of a community.

King Abdullah noted the tolerance of islam and its humanitarian message, as well as the importance of the middle East to achieving global stability and peace while calling on the international community to create peaceful, fair and permanent solutions to conflicts affecting the region.

Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, said that the UAE’s participation in related conferences enables it to highlight its knowledge on many serious international topics, such as religious extremism, tolerance and social harmony.

The UAE delegation included Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of Minister of Tolerance Office, and Maqsoud Kruse, Executive Director of the Hedayah Centre.