UAE Food Bank Distributes Over 1.5 Million Meals During First Ten Days Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE Food Bank distributes over 1.5 million meals during first ten days of Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) The UAE Food Bank, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it has distributed over 1.5 million meals to disadvantaged individuals during the first ten days of Ramadan.

The meals were distributed as part of the Bank’s latest campaign, through which it seeks to provide three million meals and food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families both in the UAE and across the world during the holy month. The campaign is aligned with the UAE Food Bank’s vision and mission of managing food surplus, reducing waste and delivering food to beneficiaries locally and worldwide.

The UAE Food Bank has partnered with food companies, kitchens, restaurants and hotels to distribute the meals on a daily basis through Iftar tents.

Additionally, the Bank aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing food waste and optimising distribution to combat global hunger. It seeks to accomplish this by delivering high-quality food while integrating surplus food management at all stages of collection and distribution.

The Bank also launched the ‘Your Harees On Us’ initiative, which encourages restaurants to reserve at least one portion of Harees, a traditional Emirati dish, and distribute it to Iftar tents. The initiative aims to foster the values of giving and generosity.

