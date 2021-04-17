UAE Food Bank launches extensive programme to feed disadvantaged people during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,, and Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, the UAE Food Bank has launched a campaign to distribute 50,000 meals and food parcels to underprivileged individuals and families during Ramadan.

The campaign, which seeks to distribute surplus food to those in need, is being implemented in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and a food app-based service called ‘Nefsy’, which provides individuals an opportunity to share meals with others in need upon ordering through the app.

The meals donated through the ‘Nefsy’ app will be distributed to beneficiaries in cooperation with accredited charities in the UAE and through the Food Bank, after mandatory checks are conducted to ensure it is safe for consumption. The campaign will attempt to break a Guinness World Record by distributing 50,000 meals in five hours.

H.H. Sheikha Hind said the campaign is part of the UAE’s humanitarian ethos and reflects Emirati values of compassion and giving.

"The UAE places the highest priority on the values of giving and tolerance. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s commitment to help those in need and inspire hope has set an example for all of us to seek opportunities to provide aid to disadvantaged people," Her Highness said.

"The campaign provides an opportunity for both citizens and residents to actively partner in an initiative that upholds the UAE’s spirit of philanthropy while also supporting the National Food Security Strategy’s goal of reducing food wastage and redistributing surplus food," H.H. concluded.

As part of the campaign, the UAE Food Bank will distribute ready meals and parcels containing essential food items through a number of initiatives run in cooperation with several public and private organisations.

Dubai Municipality will support the Food Bank’s operations by overseeing the collection and storage of food across its network of fridges in different locations in the UAE, in accordance with the highest standards of health and safety. The meal distributions will be implemented in cooperation with IACAD, volunteers and a team from the UAE Food Bank.

In one of these initiatives, the public can donate food parcels and baskets containing dry foods through the Noon app. Another initiative organised jointly by the Emirates Red Crescent and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority enables individuals to donate food baskets through the Talabat application. The public can also donate food baskets using the Amazon app.

Yet another initiative organised in association with food company Old El Paso allows individuals to create their own recipes using surplus ingredients and upload them on a specific app. The brand will then donate a food parcel for each recipe submitted.

In a separate initiative that supports the campaign, Careem is offering to collect safety-checked surplus food from homes and deliver it to the nearest UAE Food Bank fridge. The campaign is also collaborating with the Food & Beverage Manufacturing business Group to distribute a number of meals across the UAE as part of its ‘Wafaa’ programme.

Launched under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the UAE Food Bank aims to inculcate the values of giving in UAE society by engaging all segments of the community in its programmes, campaigns and initiatives. The initiative also aims to promote volunteer work by giving individuals opportunities to distribute meals collected from entities to disadvantaged people..