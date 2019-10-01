UrduPoint.com
UAE Food Bank To Open 6th Operational Site In UAQ Next Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE Food Bank to open 6th operational site in UAQ next month

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The sixth operational site of the UAE Food Bank will be officially inaugurated next month in Umm Al Qaiwain, with two new locations in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in the pipeline.

Since its launch in January 2017, the UAE Food Bank has achieved tremendous success as it currently has five operational sites, three in Dubai, one in Ras Al Khaimah and another one in Ajman.

The UAE Food Bank has made great strides since the start of the project and the formation of the board of Trustees. It distributed a total of 12,445 tonnes of food in 2019 until mid-August, which is five times more than the amount of food distributed last year, which was 2,646 tonnes.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank and Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the bank is proceeding at a steady pace, following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a society that believes in charity and solidarity with individuals in need.

"We also adhere to the directives of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, to achieve the bank's objectives to benefit from consumable surplus food and deliver it to all the eligible and needy groups and families," he said.

"In order to achieve this, we continue to work with entities that add to our work and integrate with them, such as large food companies, chains of restaurants, hypermarkets and hotels and we have signed agreements and Memorandums of Understanding with 49 of these entities and companies, who play a big role in social responsibility," Al Hajri added.

"Besides, we have started cooperation with similar banks outside the UAE and signed four Memorandums of Understanding with food banks in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Kuwait," Al Hajri said.

During the first quarter of 2019, the bank distributed 554 tonnes of food. During the holy month of Ramadan, the bank distributed 141,000 Iftar and Suhoor meals, in cooperation with the Careem meal delivery network. It also conducted 45 food campaigns during the second and third quarters of this year.

During the year, the bank achieved a significant increase in the quantities of food distributed, through distribution areas, organising events, or participating in large events, such as the Gulfood international exhibition last February. Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, visited the Food Bank's container site at the exhibition and praised its activities.

To increase awareness and education about the bank's objectives and activities and to increase the number of donators, the bank's management recently presented an introductory workshop to the employees of the Dubai Government Workshop. The members of the UAE Food Bank are also involved in carrying out several awareness campaigns and distributing food to workers daily.

