UAE Food Security Minister Explores "life Of Plastics" Research In Ireland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE Food Security Minister explores "life of plastics" research in Ireland

DUBLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, has visited students at the Bioeconomy Research Centre, BEACON, at the University College, Dublin, to be briefed on their latest research relevant to the food waste and sustainable plastic manufacturing industries.

In a tweet, Almheiri said that she got to see students showcase their "life of plastics" experience, where, she noted, they made use of "food waste to grow bacteria that produce compostable plastics."

The BEACON tour was part of the minister's recent visit to Ireland, during which she visited various government departments and met with officials at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Sustainable Food Systems Ireland.

Established in 2018, BEACON is funded by Science Foundation Ireland, SFI, and is co-funded under the European Regional Development Fund. It collaborates closely with industry across the Agri-food and Marine sectors to convert residues and waste streams created during Primary production processes to higher value products.

