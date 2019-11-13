UAE Football Association decides to participate in 24th Arabian Gulf Cup

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The UAE Football Association has decided that the national football team will participate in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup that will be held in Doha, Qatar, from 24th November to 6th December, 2019.

The decision follows the renewal of the invitation of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation to the UAE Football Federation regarding the country's participation in the tournament.