UAE Football Association Dismisses National Team Coach Paulo Bento

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The UAE Football Association has decided to dismiss the head coach of the national team, Portuguese Paulo Bento, along with his coaching staff.

A replacement is expected to be named soon to lead the team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and other official competitions.

