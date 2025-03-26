UAE Football Association Dismisses National Team Coach Paulo Bento
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The UAE Football Association has decided to dismiss the head coach of the national team, Portuguese Paulo Bento, along with his coaching staff.
A replacement is expected to be named soon to lead the team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and other official competitions.
