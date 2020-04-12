UrduPoint.com
UAE Football Association Extends Suspension Of Football Activity Until Further Notice

Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE Football Association extends suspension of football activity until further notice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The UAE Football Association, after assessing the situation with concerned entities, has decided to extend the suspension of football activities in the country until further notice as a precautionary measure.

The decision will be reviewed after assessing the situation.

According to a statement issued by the association on Sunday, the decision is applicable to all competitions organised by the UAE Football Association, the UAE Pro League, the activities of National Teams, the women's football committees, Futsal, private academies and others.

