UAE Football Association Permits Clubs To Temporarily Deduct 40 Percent Of Players' Monthly Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporarily deduct 40 percent of players' monthly salaries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The UAE Football Association has authorised its professional clubs to temporarily deduct a maximum of 40 percent of their players' monthly salaries, provided the they shall not be less than AED15,000 after deduction.

This was announced by Mohamed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, following the virtual meeting held by the Association's board today under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and in the presence of the Association's members.

As to the UAE First Division League, Al Dhaheri said that the clubs are permitted to deduct a maximum of 40 percent provided the monthly salary shall not be less than AED10,000 after deduction.

In addition, the Association issued an updated decision extending player contracts and move transfer windows to allow the season on hold due to coronavirus to be completed.

This allows players’ expiring contracts to be extended beyond the end of June, in conformity with FIFA's new guidelines. Transfer deals due to be completed this summer will be delayed until the next season actually does start.

During the meeting, the recommendations and scenarios for the currently suspended football activity, and the directions recently issued by the FIFA, were mooted.

Al Nuaimi said in a speech during the meeting that health comes first and foremost and that the safety of community members is always the most important.

It has been decided to hold a virtual workshop tomorrow, Monday, to elaborate on the latest decisions issued by the Football Association and clarify them to all club representatives in the country.

