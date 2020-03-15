UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitions on coronavirus concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) UAE Football Association has postponed U-19 competitions with immediate effect and until further notice on coronavirus concerns, while first-team and U-21 fixtures will continue as scheduled in coordination with the UAE Pro League.

In a statement today, UFA said the decision follows on that taken last Thursday on delaying the competitions of various age groups, including U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, and U-17.

The UFA also suspended trainings for various age groups as well as women's football, futsal and football academies' activities.

Under the decision, first-team and U-21 competitions will continue in coordination with the UAE Pro League, with all precautionary measures and assessment of the situation to be conducted in coordination with the competent bodies in the country.

UFA urged all stakeholders to stick to the decisions taken to ensure safety of the society and its protection, noting that additional measures will be taken in this regard.