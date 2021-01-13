UrduPoint.com
UAE Football Association Signs Agreement With Latvian Football Federation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 13th January 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and the Latvian Football Federation (LFF) on Wednesday signed an agreement for cooperation.

The agreement was signed at the UAEFA' headquarters by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, president of UAEFA and his Latvian counterpart Vadims Ļašenko.

Present were Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, UAEFA's Secretary-General, and the members of delegation accompanying the President of the LFF.

