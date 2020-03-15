UrduPoint.com
UAE Football Association Suspends Footballing Activities For Four Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Sun 15th March 2020

UAE Football Association suspends footballing activities for four weeks due to coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The UAE Football Association decided, after coordinating with concerned authorities, to suspend all matches throughout the country during the 2019-2020 season, starting from today and continuing for four weeks.

The move is a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, and will be evaluated and reviewed after a specified period of time.

The decision is part of the association’s keenness to adhere to instructions issued by national authorities to take precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the safety of all members of society, both citizens and residents.

The decision covers all competitions organised by the association, including the Arabian Gulf League and the activities of the country’s national teams, the two women’s football committees and private academies.

