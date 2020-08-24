UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister, Afghan Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammed Haneef Atmar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, have discussed strategic and cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.

This came during a telephone call, wherein the ministers exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, issues of mutual interest, as well as reviewing efforts made to enhance stability, security and development in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Abdullah, during the video call, congratulated Atmar on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day, expressing his wishes for continued progress, prosperity, security and stability for the Republic of Afghanistan and the Afghan people.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Afghan counterpart hailed the historical relations between the two countries and their leadership, noting the sincere desire of both sides to further consolidate cooperation between them.

They also reviewed the efforts of the two countries to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah and Atmar noted the importance of cooperation between the two sides in advancing ongoing international efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

The UAE Minister commended the commitment of the Afghan community residing in the UAE to the preventive measures implemented to contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Afghan Foreign Minister, in turn, praised the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and the continuous keenness to boost them in all fields, appreciating the support provided by the UAE to his country to help it overcome the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

