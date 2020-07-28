UAE Foreign Minister, Armenian counterpart review relations, COVID-19 developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenian Foreign Minister, have discussed strategic relations between the two countries and cooperation in various fields including in the health and commercial fronts.

In a telephone call, the two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his German counterpart further reviewed the efforts of the two countries to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah and Mnatsakanyan noted the importance of enhancing cooperation to contain the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah further noted that the UAE and Armenia enjoy a continuous growth in relations, highlighting the keenness of both sides to bolster joint cooperation.

Mnatsakanyan, in turn, praised the distinguished cooperation between the two countries in all fields.