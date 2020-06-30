UAE Foreign Minister, Bulgarian counterpart discuss ways to curb COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed ways of fostering bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria with Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a recent phone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Zaharieva discussed boosting joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, commercial, tourism and education.

The ministers also discussed regional developments and a number of issues of common concern, including Libya.

They reviewed the latest coronavirus developments and the measures being taken to fight it. They also emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation and solidarity in combating the pandemic and in addressing its effects at various levels.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished relations that unite the UAE and Bulgaria and the ongoing efforts to enhance them across the board.

The Bulgarian Deputy PM, in turn, highlighted the strong UAE-Bulgaria ties and the continuous growth and development witnessed by the two countries.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, also took part in the conference call.