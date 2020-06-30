UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister, Bulgarian Counterpart Discuss Ways To Curb COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE Foreign Minister, Bulgarian counterpart discuss ways to curb COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed ways of fostering bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria with Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a recent phone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Zaharieva discussed boosting joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, commercial, tourism and education.

The ministers also discussed regional developments and a number of issues of common concern, including Libya.

They reviewed the latest coronavirus developments and the measures being taken to fight it. They also emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation and solidarity in combating the pandemic and in addressing its effects at various levels.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished relations that unite the UAE and Bulgaria and the ongoing efforts to enhance them across the board.

The Bulgarian Deputy PM, in turn, highlighted the strong UAE-Bulgaria ties and the continuous growth and development witnessed by the two countries.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, also took part in the conference call.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Bulgaria Libya Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in LaLiga experts to di ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate climbs to 2.9 pct in May ..

2 minutes ago

Two Nets players positive for COVID ahead of NBA r ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil, Mexico register more virus-related fatalit ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card this ..

2 minutes ago

Medicinal imports decrease by 12.17% to $885 milli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.