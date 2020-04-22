UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss COVID-19 developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne, bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries.

In a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah offered his sincere condolences to Francois Philippe Champaign, the Canadian government and the friendly Canadian people on the victims of the shooting incident in Nova Scotia.

His Highness and the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed the developments of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and cooperation between the two friendly countries in exchanging their experiences and coordinating their efforts in dealing with the virus and its various implications.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of the existing cooperation between the two countries in facing the crisis of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the need to enhance coordination and joint international action to overcome this challenge and control its various humanitarian, health and economic repercussions.

He also commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and Canada, noting both sides' keenness to boost them in various fields to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.