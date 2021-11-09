UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus' Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

NICOSIA, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, in the capital Nicosia.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus and ways to boost joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields, including economic and trade.

The Ministers reviewed a number of issues of common concern, including the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as developments in the regional and international arenas.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Cyprus, highlighting the keenness of the two sides to promote cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in enhancing cooperation and exploring promising opportunities for international partnerships, as well as promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.

Sheikh Abdullah praised Cyprus' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the importance of this global event in promoting international cooperation and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development in societies.