UrduPoint.com

UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus' Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus&#039; counterpart discuss cooperation

NICOSIA, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, in the capital Nicosia.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus and ways to boost joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields, including economic and trade.

The Ministers reviewed a number of issues of common concern, including the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as developments in the regional and international arenas.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Cyprus, highlighting the keenness of the two sides to promote cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in enhancing cooperation and exploring promising opportunities for international partnerships, as well as promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.

Sheikh Abdullah praised Cyprus' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the importance of this global event in promoting international cooperation and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development in societies.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Nicosia Cyprus 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Russia Records 39,160 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 39,160 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Over 300 Attempts to Illegally Cross Polish Border ..

Over 300 Attempts to Illegally Cross Polish Border Detected Over Past 24 Hours - ..

1 minute ago
 China's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in ..

China's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbre ..

1 minute ago
 An exit lane to be dedicated for emergency vehicle ..

An exit lane to be dedicated for emergency vehicles at all toll plazas: IG NHMP

1 minute ago
 How To Shop on Best Discount Rates From Daraz on 1 ..

How To Shop on Best Discount Rates From Daraz on 11.11 Sale - Pakistan's Biggest ..

14 minutes ago
 ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison arrives in Lahore

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison arrives in Lahore

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.