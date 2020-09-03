UAE Foreign Minister, Danish counterpart discuss consolidating strategic ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Jeppe Kofod, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, have discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in the financial and legal sectors, amongst others.

This came during a telephone call, wherein the ministers exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, and issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Iran.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments of the efforts of the two countries to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah and Kofod noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in advancing ongoing international efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Kofod discussed the peace accord between the UAE and Israel, highlighting its role in promoting stability, security and peace for the peoples of the region.

The UAE Foreign Minister re-affirmed the distinguished ties between the UAE and Denmark and their keenness to reinforce their cooperation for the best interest of their peoples and countries.