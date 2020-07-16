UAE Foreign Minister, German counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, have discussed strategic relations between the two countries and cooperation in various fields.

This came during a telephone call, wherein the ministers exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest, including events in Libya and the middle East peace process.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his German counterpart also reviewed the efforts of the two friendly countries to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah and Maas noted the importance of cooperation between the two sides in exchanging experiences and supporting global efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the preventive and precautionary measures taken by Germany to contain the disease, expressing his wishes for safety and prosperity to the German people.

The UAE Minister also praised the commitment of the German community residing in the UAE to the preventive measures implemented to contain the effects of the pandemic.

He further noted that as strategic partners, the UAE and Germany enjoy a continuous growth in relations, highlighting the keenness of both sides to bolster joint cooperation under the support of both leaderships.