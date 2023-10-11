UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the two parties discussed the friendly and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them across various fields, including the economic, trade, investment, renewable energy, and food security sectors.

The two sides also reviewed the outcomes of the working visit by Sheikh Abdullah to Athens last April and its role in advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries towards further growth and development.

The discussions between the two parties also focused on regional developments and ways to promote efforts to de-escalate the situation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of swiftly containing the tense situation on the Israeli-Palestinian front, pointing out that the deteriorating conditions and the escalation further contribute to the regional instability.

The UAE Foreign Minister also reiterated the depth of the friendship and cooperation with the Hellenic Republic, noting that the two countries share a distinctive strategic partnership in several areas that support their developmental aspirations.

The meeting also covered various issues of common interest, the latest developments in the Western Balkans region and means to promote security and stability in the region.