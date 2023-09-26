Open Menu

UAE Foreign Minister, Indian Counterpart Discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2023 | 10:45 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

The meeting touched on the historical friendship relations, the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India, and the means to further develop cooperation as part of the two countries' strategic partnership.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Indian counterpart also reviewed the issue of climate change and bilateral cooperation in this regard, with the UAE hosting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and India are keen to support multilateral international action to find effective solutions to all challenges and build fruitful and constructive partnerships that benefit humanity.

He pointed out that the two friendly countries have been linked to a comprehensive strategic partnership since 2017 and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement since 2022, enabling them to accomplish many development achievements for their people. Sheikh Abdullah stressed that COP28 represents a great opportunity to highlight this exceptional UAE-India ties and the significance of international cooperation in facing all pressing challenges.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nation.

