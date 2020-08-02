UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss efforts to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister, have exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings.

This came during a video call, wherein the ministers reviewed the efforts of the two countries to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah and Zarif noted the importance of supporting global efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of enhancing international cooperation, solidarity and synergy between all countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the UAE's unwavering stance in solidarity with various countries of the world in facing this pandemic.