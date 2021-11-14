UrduPoint.com

UAE Foreign Minister, Iraqi Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Dr. Fuad Hussein, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

The meeting, which was held in Dubai, dealt with the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to further develop cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr. Hussein, stressing the UAE's keenness to promote its bilateral relations with Iraq at various levels to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the UAE's support to Iraq's endeavours towards achieving development, security and stability, expressing his wishes for prosperity of Iraq, its leadership and people.

For his part, the Iraqi Foreign Minister praised the well-established brotherly relations between the two countries, lauding the UAE's positions in support of Iraq and its people.

Dr. Hussein also congratulated the UAE for winning the bid to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023.

