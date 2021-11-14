DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg.

During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the two sides reviewed means to develop relations and cooperation across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Asselborn also discussed the situation in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the UAE-Luxembourg ties and their continuous keenness to strengthen them.