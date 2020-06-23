UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discuss relations, ways to curb impact of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, bilateral relations between the UAE and the Maldives.

During a video call, the two sides highlighted the importance of boosting joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including in the economic, commercial, and tourism sectors.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Maldivian counterpart also reviewed the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to curb its impact.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the outstanding relations the UAE and the Maldives enjoy, and highlighted both sides’ desire to further develop cooperation.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE's keenness to support the efforts of the international community to combat the consequences of the pandemic and to support friendly and brotherly countries at this time.

For his part, the Maldivian Foreign Minister hailed the efforts made by the UAE to contain the repercussions of the pandemic and the preventive measures it has taken in this regard.

He also said he values the UAE’s support for his country in facing the pandemic, which he said reflects its active efforts in supporting other countries during the current crisis.

Furthermore, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern, to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The video call was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Saeed Mohammed Ali Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Maldives, along with a number of officials from both countries.