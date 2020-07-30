UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister, Maltese Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE Foreign Minister, Maltese counterpart discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed prospects of further enhancing relations with Malta in a phone call with Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Malta.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Libyan crisis and the situations in the East Mediterranean Region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished UAE-Malta relations, and noted the sincere desire and keenness to further enhance avenues of mutual cooperation in all fields. .

Related Topics

Malta All

Recent Stories

America Provides An Additional 100 Ventilators To ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi schools record high score in UAE-wide di ..

21 minutes ago

Why did Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza step down ..

42 minutes ago

India records a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

2 hours ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.