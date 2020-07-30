UAE Foreign Minister, Maltese counterpart discuss bilateral relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed prospects of further enhancing relations with Malta in a phone call with Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Malta.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Libyan crisis and the situations in the East Mediterranean Region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished UAE-Malta relations, and noted the sincere desire and keenness to further enhance avenues of mutual cooperation in all fields. .