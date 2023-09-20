Open Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Meets Counterparts In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 10:45 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora; Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda; Elmedin Konakovic, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina; George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Alva Romanus Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Lucia; and Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

During the meetings, friendly relations and cooperation were discussed across various sectors, including economic, commercial, investment, renewable energy, and food security.

The UAE Foreign Minister briefed his counterparts on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December. He reiterated the importance of investing in this important international platform to mobilise global efforts to combat the repercussions of climate change.

The Foreign Ministers affirmed their support for the UAE during its hosting of COP28, noting that the conference is central in the course of global climate action due to the increasing challenges facing the world.

Sheikh Abdullah stated that UN General Assembly discussions pay great attention to energy and climate issues, especially with the UNGA78 holding the Climate Ambition Summit. He indicated that the UAE is looking forward, during its hosting of COP28, to cooperate with its international partners to consolidate the transformation of the energy sector innovatively and practically, support global efforts to build capabilities in clean and renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions and limit the phenomenon of global warming.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Foreign Ministers also discussed several issues of common interest in addition to regional and international developments.

His Highness emphasised the UAE's firm approach to supporting global peace and stability and cooperating with brotherly and friendly countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

